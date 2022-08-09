Ed Sheeran Breaks Records In Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (CelebrityAccess) — Ed Sheeran‘s recent performances in Copenhagen were ones for the record books after he sold more than 160,000 tickets across four back-to-back sold-out shows.

The concerts, which took place at Copenhagen’s 40,000-capacity Øresundsparken from August 3-6, were part of the Sheeran’s +–=÷x Tour, which kicked off its UK/European segment in March.

According to IQ Magazine, more than 100,000 tickets for the four shows sold in just 100 minutes, with the remaining 60,000 tickets purchased within 48 hours of the on-sale dates.

“Seeing an artist grow and leave a mark with old and new fans, as Ed Sheeran did over the four shows, is truly extraordinary. A production of this scale has been in preparation for over a year and there’s a big team behind going above and beyond to make this happen, both locally and in the artist team,” Xenia Grigat, the senior promoter with Danish concert company smash!bang!pow! told IQ.

“We’re only four years in, and that is including a long period with Covid-19. Nonetheless, smash!bang!pow! have more than doubled their office, and they’ve broken the Danish ticket record by far. In addition to that, they executed the shows beyond everyone’s expectations, getting great feedback from audience and press. The whole team should be very proud,” added FKP Scorpio CEO Folkert Koopmans.