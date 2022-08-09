Craig Hassall To Step Down From His Leadership Role At London’s Royal Albert Hall

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall announced that CEO Craig Hassall plans to step down from his leadership role at the organization ahead of the 2023 season.

Hassall joined Royal Albert Hall in 2017 and oversaw the planning for the Hall’s 150th anniversary in 2021, along with the misery and recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the Hall to close for the first time since the dark days of World War II.

During his tenure, Hassall also oversaw a major refurbishment of the historic facility, as well as significant growth in the Hall’s in-house concert promotion business.

Following his exit from the organization in 2023, Hassall has accepted a position as President and Chief Executive of Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, Royal Albert Hall said.

“After six wonderful years at the Hall it is time for me to bid a very fond farewell. I have genuinely loved working with the team, and despite all the recent challenges we have faced, it has been a huge privilege to lead the Royal Albert Hall through some great times (and some daunting ones!),” Hassall said.

“We have benefitted from Craig’s many talents for nearly six years. During this tenure, Craig has accomplished a great deal for the good of the Hall and the wider cultural sector. He has played a pivotal role in sustaining us through the Covid-19 pandemic, in enhancing our reputation and in enabling the Hall to reach even wider audiences. He will be leaving us with our deep gratitude and goodwill,” added Ian McCulloch, President of the Royal Albert Hall

The Hall will announce plans for Hassall’s replacement in the coming weeks, the organization said.