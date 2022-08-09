Ozzy Reunites With Tony Iommi In His First Return To Stage Since 2019

BIRMINGHAM, UK (CelebrityAccess) — In a surprise move, veteran rock legend Ozzy Osbourne reunited with his former Black Sabbath bandmate, guitarist Tony Iommi on stage at in the band’s hometown of Birmingham on Monday night.

The show, something of a reunion for Black Sabbath, took place as part of the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, an international multi-sport event which took place this year in Sabbath’s hometown of Birmingham, England.

The performance kicked off with a taste of Sabbath’s iconic hit “Iron Man” before moving into a rendition of “Paranoid” with support from Ozzy’s solo band members Tommy Clufetos on drums and Adam Wakeman on bass guitar.

Osbourne’s son, Jack, shared photos of the event via social media, writing, “Dad and @tonyiommi closed out the #commonwealthgames2022 tonight.”

The show also marked Osbourne’s first return to stage since 2019. Osbourne has faced numerous health challenges in recent years, including hospitalizations for pneumonia, injuries sustained from a fall and a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease in 2019.

Ozzy’s health tribulations led to multiple postponements and finally the outright cancellation of both the North American and European segments of a planned 2019 tour.

In June, Ozzy’s wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne announced on her UK talk show the rocker was preparing to undergo “very major operation” that would affect the rest of his life. While she did not provide details on the nature of the operation, she later said it was a success and he was “on the road to recovery.”