Live Nation Women Partners With The United State of Women For Beautiful Noise Live – When All Women Vote Week of Action

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Women partnered with advocacy group The United State of Women to present Beautiful Noise Live – When All Women Vote Week of Action in Atlanta, Georgia, from September 19-23.

Beautiful Noise Live will feature five days of programming, including panels, workshops, and forums, along with live performances to encourage civic performance while raising the profile of issues that affect women.

“Beautiful Noise has been a force since it was released and I can’t wait to use the power of live to bring its mission to Atlanta ahead of our country’s critical midterm elections,” said Ali Harnell, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Live Nation Women. “I’m incredibly proud of what Live Nation Women is doing to encourage positive change and action.”

“The United State of Women is thrilled to bring our When All Women Vote initiative together with Live Nation Women to ensure more women know the power of their voice and their vote – amplified through the power of music. Every issue we care about is a gender issue, and together we will make a beautiful noise that carries us through Election Day and beyond,” said Jordan Brooks, Executive Director of USOW.

As part of the event, recording artists Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys will host non-partisan voter registration events during their concerts at the Fox Theater on September 22 and Cadence Bank Amphitheater on September 23, respectively.

Additionally, Beautiful Noise Live is partnering with voter advocacy groups When We All Vote, Students Learn Students Vote and the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for voter registration activations.

Additional details about the event will be announced in the coming days at www.livenation.com/beautifulnoiselive.