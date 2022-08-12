Park City Song Summit To Land In Utah In September

PARK CITY, Utah (CelebrityAccess) — Park City Song Summit, a music conference and festival, is set to debut in Park City, Utah, this September.

Founded by musician and former attorney Ben Anderson and Newport Folk’s Jay Sweet, the inaugural Park City Song Summit will feature four days of artist experiences, workshops, labs, and live performances.

The Summit rose from the ashes of the Park City Songwriter Festival, which was canceled in 2020, prompting Anderson and Sweet to collaborate on reimagining the event.

“We really took a shot at re-envisioning, rebranding and really expanding on the concepts of the power and myth of song,” Anderson told the Daily Utah Chronicle in April. “How does a song change our lives? How does a song spawn careers? How does a song stick with us in good times, bad times? We really want to explore and go back into the song, and how powerful that can be, but how mysterious it is as well.”

Live performances for PCSS for 2022 will take place at exclusive venues on Main Street Park City, with a lineup that includes Elvin Bishop, Father John Misty, Joe Pug, Katie Pruitt, Rising Appalachia, Josh Ritter, Bonny Light Horseman, and David Ramirez.

Programming for 2022 will also include song summit labs where open format discussions will examine the art of songwriting, and songwriter rounds, where a roster of nationally recognized songwriters will share the stories behind the creation of some of their most iconic hits. Participating songwriters include Bill Luther, Earl Bud Lee, Neon Union, Hailey Steele, Waylon Payne, Jaida Dreyer, Josh Kelly, and more.

For more information, or to register, check: https://parkcitysongsummit.com/tickets