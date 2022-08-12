Report: Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Assault

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning singer Michelle Branch was arrested in Nashville on Thursday on a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ who first reported the arrest, police responded to a report of a possible domestic disturbance at the former couple’s home at approximately 2AM on Thursday.

Branch was arrested after admitting that she had slapped her husband, The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney in the face “one to two times,” TMZ reported.

Branch was taken into custody and later released. Her arrest follows the news, also first reported by TMZ, that Branch was splitting with Carney after three years of marriage.

In a statement provided to TMZ prior to her arrest on Thursday, Branch said: “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Branch, who released her debut album, The Spirit Room, in 2001, is current preparing to release her forth studio album The Trouble with Fever, which is due next month. She’s also lined up for a North American tour, starting at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl on September 12th and wrapping at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on September 27th.