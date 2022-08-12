The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Recordmecca’s Jeff Gold

Jeff Gold owns Recordmecca, the premier site for buying and selling music memorabilia. Jeff discovered 149 unknown Bob Dylan acetates and was also the co-appraiser of the Bob Dylan Archive in Tulsa. We discuss collecting and selling as well as Jeff’s journey from Rhino Records’ first employee to executive positions at A&M and Warner Bros.

