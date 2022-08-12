   JOIN LOGIN

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Recordmecca’s Jeff Gold

Posted on by Bob Lefsetz
Jeff Gold owns Recordmecca, the premier site for buying and selling music memorabilia. Jeff discovered 149 unknown Bob Dylan acetates and was also the co-appraiser of the Bob Dylan Archive in Tulsa. We discuss collecting and selling as well as Jeff’s journey from Rhino Records’ first employee to executive positions at A&M and Warner Bros.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/jeff-gold-100785200/

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/jeff-gold/id1316200737?i=1000575753730

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5bxUZ5mf0gQUKA0BIKCiIF?si=tMX_bhOVQVeely6iaaPR6A

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/991d3538-796e-4bc8-873a-e157e036e8d8/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-jeff-gold

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/jeff-gold-205687820

