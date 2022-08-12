Jon Batiste Exits as Stephen Colbert’s Band Leader

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning recording artist Jon Batiste announced he’s ending his 7-year tenure as the leader of Late Show with Stephen Colbert house band.

Batiste’s decision to exit the late night gig comes just four months after he took home five Grammy Awards including Album of the Year for his 8th studio album, “We Are.” He also won Grammys for Best Roots Performance and Best Roots Song and received eleven overall nominations at the Grammys this year.

Louis Cato, who stepped in as interim bandleader for Colbert this summer, will take over as the new bandleader when the show resumes production this fall.

“We’ve been so lucky to have a front row seat to Jon’s incredible talent for the past seven years,” Colbert told the audience on Thursday night. “But we’re happy for you, Jon, and I can’t wait to have you back on as guest with your next hit record.”

Colbert went on to praise Batiste’s musicality and talent.

“He can play basically every instrument, over there. Give him an afternoon, he’ll learn how to play Mozart on a shoehorn,” he added.