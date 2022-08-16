CTS Eventim Becomes The Ticketing Partner At Rudolf Weber Arena

OBERHAUSEN, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — German Ticketing and live events company CTS Eventim has become the official ticketing partner at Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen.

Under the terms of the agreement, the arena will leverage CTS Eventim’s technology to provide a range of benefits to patrons purchasing tickets through the venue’s website, including a free choice of seats from the entire seating plan.

“The partnership with CTS Eventim is the next step in the development of our arena,” says general manager Mirco Markfort. “Unrestricted availability of tickets directly via our website and a strong service concept for our visitors were key criteria for us in the selection of our future ticketing partner.”

“We are delighted that this new partnership further strengthens our position as a service partner for large arenas in Germany such as LANXESS Arena, Barclays Arena and Mercedes-Benz Arena,” says Karsten Elbrecht, Vice President of Sales at CTS Eventim.

The multi-purpose arena, which opened in 1996, has a full capacity of 12,850 fans but can be reconfigured as a theater with 3,000 or 5,200 capacity.

In December 2021, the arena’s naming rights were purchased by Essen-based cleaning company Rudolf Weber GmbH.