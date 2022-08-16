Machine Gun Kelly Wraps His North American Tour With A Hometown Show In Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (CelebrityAccess) — On Saturday, rapper and recording artist Machine Gun Kelly concluded the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour with a sold-out hometown show at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The concert, which included surprises such as a zip line stunt through the largest venue in the city, capped a weekend of events that turned the entire city pink, Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame hosted a special Machine Gun Kelly Pre-Show Tailgate Party on the day of his concert featuring Tri-C High School Rock Off winning artist, Detention.

Local performers included DJ Ace, Montage, Seeing Scarlet, Little G Fresh and the Cleveland Youth Orchestra and Kelly was joined on stage by the Cleveland Youth Orchestra, who played a medley of songs, including Glass House and Lonely.

In total, Kelly sold 425,000 across the 41 shows of his North American run, including several sold out shows at venues such as Madison Square Garden, TD Garden, and Honda Center.

For the tour, Kelly partnered 12 charity organizations (see the list below), providing them with tickets to bring their young students and musicians onsite for the full show experience.

Participating charities

• Firehouse Community Art Center (Birmingham, AL)

• HOB Music Forward Foundation (Las Vegas, NV)

• Kid Row (Anaheim, CA & Los Angeles, CA)

• Trail Blazers Foundation (Portland, OR)

• The Vera Project (Seattle, WA)

• Kids Up Front (Vancouver, BC)

• School of Rock (St. Paul, MN)

• The Lighthouse (Pittsburgh, PA)

• Omaha School of Rock (Omaha, NE)

• Youth on Record (Denver, CO)

• Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation (St. Louis, MO)

Kelly is next scheduled to head to Europe for a series of 15 dates, kicking off September 17th at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, making stops in Prague, Paris, London and more before wrapping up in Amsterdam at AFAS Live on October 12th.