Robert Glasper To Be Featured In A Residency At The Blue Note In New York In October

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — New York City’s Blue Note Jazz Club announced that Grammy Award-winning jazz legend Robert Glasper will return for a residency in October.

The residency, which will take place from October 4 to November 5 for a total of 48 shows across 24 nights, including Halloween weekend.

The residency will also feature a raft of special guests, and while the Blue Note has not revealed any names for 2022, Glasper’s 2021 residency included appearances from Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, H.E.R., and more.

“Robtober is back! This is year 4 of my residency at the legendary Blue Note in NYC!! Coming off the heels of the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley, I can’t wait to see what this residency has in store! Let’s Go Robtober,” Glasper said.

Glasper, who began his Blue Note residencies in 2018, joins a select group of musicians who have been hosted at the iconic jazz club, that includes Dizzy Gillespie, Chick Corea and Chris Botti.