Jeff Beck Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour With ZZ Top and Ann Wilson

(CelebrityAccess) – Guitar legend Jeff Beck has announced a Fall 2022 North American tour, his first run of shows in North America since 2019.

Beck will share the bill with ZZ Top for the first six concerts, with the outing kicking off on September 23 in Del Ville, Texas. Ann Wilson, lead singer for iconic rock band Heart, will also appear on select dates. The guitarist will embark on his headlining run in Atlanta on October 1. The final date is November 12 in Reno, Nevada, with additional shows yet to be announced.

Ticket pre-sales begin Tuesday (August 16th) at 10 a.m. local time (use code BECK18), with general on-sale beginning Friday (August 19th). Purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

The tour supports 18 — Beck’s recently released collaborative album with Johnny Depp. Although Depp won’t be coming along, the press release states that the setlist will “focus on the new album” and notable songs from Beck’s extensive catalog. His live band is rounded out by bassist Rhonda Smith, drummer Anika Nilles, and keyboardist Robert Stevenson.

See the complete list of Jeff Beck’s 2022 North American tour dates below.

Jeff Beck’s 2022 North American Tour Dates:

09/23 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

09/24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

09/25 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

09/27 – Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater ^

09/29 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^

09/30 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater ^

10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

10/04 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/06 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/07 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

10/08 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

10/10 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

10/13 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

10/14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/15 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

10/19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/22 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater

10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

11/02 – Temecula, CA@ Pechanga Resort & Casino

11/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater

11/05 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks

11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/08 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

11/09 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

11/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live

11/12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort

* = with ZZ Top and Ann Wilson

^ = with ZZ Top