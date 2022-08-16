Rough Trade and NYC’s Rockefeller Center Present New Indieplaza Festival for September

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Rough Trade and Rockefeller are co-presenting a new festival called Indieplaza, coming to the plaza at Rockefeller Center on September 17 and 18. Indieplaza notes it is “accessible, inclusive, and free for all New Yorkers.”

For the debut festival, the record/music store and label selected A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad to headline, with Yaya Bey, Mary Lattimore, Claud, and many more set to perform. Nation of Language will play a DJ set.

According to a press release, the festival will also include a band merchandise market, music-making workshops, Rough Trade vinyl bins, live screen printing from Upstate Merch, live art demonstrations from prolific painter and album cover designer Steve Keene and food and drink from local businesses.

Since Rough Trade’s record store moved from Brooklyn to the Rockefeller Center last June, it has hosted a concert series at the Rainbow Room and contributed to what a press release calls “the cultural regeneration of midtown” Manhattan. Tickets are available from the ticketing platform Dice.