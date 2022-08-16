Paul Kelly Joins SeatlabNFT from Ticketmaster as New Head of Global Strategy

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – SeatlabNFT announced that Paul Kelly is joining the team as head of global strategy.

Kelly was formerly head of commercial partnerships at Ticketmaster and spent 11 years with the company. He was promoted to senior commercial and marketing roles throughout his years, responsible for business development and management. Kelly was instrumental in delivering Ticketmaster Australia and New Zealand’s 2022 strategic plans.

“I’ve seen many competitors come into the ticketing landscape over the last ten years, none as compelling as SeatlabNFT. SeatlabNFT is perfectly positioned at a game-changing confluence, a Web3 technology revolution, and a live event industry well overdue for disruption,” said Kelly. “Three key factors plague the live event industry: bots, scalping, and fraud. SeatlabNFT’s technology shuts the door on all three. What gives me the most excitement is SeatlabNFT leveraging Web3 technology to form closer connections between fans, artists, and event organizers. It is a groundbreaking innovation previously unseen in the live event space.”

SeatlabNFT is an NFT-powered event ticketing system that artists and event organizers can utilize “to regain control of the secondary market,” as the company states. The UK-based company recently announced an Event Creator Fund to help artists and event organizers with the cost of running live events post-COVID.