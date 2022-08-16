Jonas Brothers Announce Exclusive Three-Night Las Vegas Residency for November

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Global pop superstars, the Jonas Brothers, have announced the return of Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas, an exclusive three-night Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Each night will feature a different set list scheduled for November 10, 11, and 12.

The announcement comes as the band’s five-night Las Vegas residency at the same venue wrapped in June and comes on the heels of their recently wrapped “Remember This” tour. The 40-plus date is reported as one of the highest grossing tours of 2021, with over 528,000 tickets sold.

Jonas Brothers fan club members and Citi cardmembers will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning Tuesday, August 16. MGM Resorts loyalty rewards program members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale starting Wednesday, August 17. General on sale is Friday, August 19 via ticketmaster.com.

Jonas Brothers took their fanbase by surprise in 2019 with the release of their critically acclaimed and widely successful single “Sucker,” following a six-year hiatus. The triple-platinum single debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, becoming the first No. 1 for the band. They released Chasing Happiness, an Amazon Original film documenting their rise and return to music, before delivering their third No. 1 album with the arrival of Happiness Begins.