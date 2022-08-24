Paul Reed Stepping Down as CEO of the UK’s Association of Independent Festivals

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the UK’s Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), Paul Reed, has announced he will be stepping down after leading AIF for the last nine years.

Reed joined AIF as the General Manager (GM) in 2013 and was promoted to CEO in 2018, overseeing the AIF in becoming a standalone organization, as it had been a part of the Association of Independent Music (AIM). AIF’s membership has grown under his leadership and now represents almost half of the festivals held in the UK that have a 5,000 + capacity, as reported by CMU.com.

“Leading the AIF for nine years has been an incredible journey, and I’m proud to be leaving an organization with a growing membership that has real influence on government and wider industry,” he says. “AIF has achieved some hugely impactful public campaigns and remains very visible and responsive to the needs of its members.”

Reed continues, “Despite the challenges independent festivals continue to face, doing this job has been an enormous privilege and hugely enjoyable,” he concludes. “The contribution that AIF members make to the UK on an economic and cultural level is undeniable, not to mention the immeasurable impact festivals have on well-being and mental health. The sector will remain close to my heart, and I look forward to seeing AIF and its membership continue to thrive”.

On the AIF website, they are currently accepting applications to fill Reed’s position.

“These are going to be big boots to fill,” says Zac Fox, AIF board member and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Kilimanjaro Live. “Paul has done an incredible job for the AIF, raising the profile of independent festivals and ensuring their voices were heard alongside the global corporations. His work during the pandemic was exemplary, and, arguably, the survival of several festivals could be attributed entirely to what he achieved on their behalf. He’ll be very much missed by our entire industry, and I envy those who he’ll be fighting for next”.

As far as his next move, Reed said he hopes “to share details of my next steps in the music industry soon” with CMU.com. He leaves his current position in November.