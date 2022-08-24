WME Promotes Mili Davé, Angela Jin, and Rachel Roth to Agents within the Brand Partnership Division

LONDON / NEW YORK / BEVERLY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – WME has promoted three employees to agents in the company’s brand partnerships division.

Angela Jin, Mili Davé, and Rachel Roth have been promoted on the team, which deals with the celebrity endorsement space. Led by Will Ward, WME’s brand partnership division was solid in 2022, with 90 clients in Super Bowl ads alone, the company says.

Jin is based in Beverly Hills, where she’s been since 2018. She works with actors, musicians, and sports stars by negotiating brand partnership deals with brands including Ralph Lauren and Marc Jacobs. Jin has worked with talent, including actors such as Natasha Lyonne, musicians including Ellie Goulding and King Princess, and Formula 1 drivers such as Sergio “Checo” Perez. She is a graduate of Boston College.

Davé is based in the agency’s London office and is helping to build WME’s footprint across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. She represents talent from traditional music and acting and digital and creative artists, focusing on European music talent and non-traditional talent such as Måneskin, Snoh Aalegra, Peggy Gou, and Charlotte Tilbury. Davé joined WME in 2019 and is a board member of Empower, WME’s diversity, and inclusion initiative. She holds an LLM from USC’s Gould School of Law.

Based in New York City, Roth strategizes on brand alignment and commercial endorsement opportunities for emerging and established music artists. She also consults on brand approach for native digital clients and lifestyle personalities, as well as music acts looking to increase digital activity that fits their brand. Roth has landed brand partnerships for music artists such as Jana Kramer, Jessie James Decker, and Austin Mahone. A graduate of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, she was hired at WME as an assistant in 2018.