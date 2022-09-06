New Instagram Reels Updates You Need To Pay Attention To

(Hypebot) — Instagram is constantly updating its features for creators to play with and better engage their community on the platform. From longer videos to new templates and interactive stickers, here’s what’s new on Reels…

by Randi Zimmerman of Symphonic Blog

90-Second Reels

Instagram recently extended the length of Reels to up to 90 seconds, providing artists with additional time to share more about themselves, offer behind-the-scenes clips, and more. In addition, music chosen within the audio library will match the duration of the Reel (60 seconds, 90 seconds, etc.)

Import Your Own Audio

Now, you can import your own audio directly within Instagram Reels to add commentary or background noise from any video that’s at least 5 seconds long on your camera roll. Not only that, but others will be able to use your audio in their Reels too. However, if licensed music is detected, it will be auto-attributed and linked to the song’s audio page.

Interactive Stickers

Many of the interactive stickers you know and love from Instagram Stories are now available on Reels. For example, try these out:

Poll : Poll your audience on what should happen in your next video so they can help shape the storyline themselves.

: Poll your audience on what should happen in your next video so they can help shape the storyline themselves. Quiz : Put your audience’s skills to the test (or teach them something new!).

: Put your audience’s skills to the test (or teach them something new!). Emoji Slider : Let your audience share how your content makes them feel with a sticker that makes their reaction even more powerful.

: Let your audience share how your content makes them feel with a sticker that makes their reaction even more powerful. FB and IG Add Yours: Call on your community to participate in a trend you create using the Add Yours sticker, a Stories favorite, now available to use in your reels on Instagram and Facebook.

Remix Formats

To give you more ways to express yourself creatively and share your reaction through Remix on Reels, you can now add a clip from another reel to your reel, and they will appear sequentially versus side-by-side.

Remix Layouts

To give you more ways to express yourself creatively and share your reaction through Remix on Reels, you can now apply different layouts to your remix.

Templates Browser

By tapping on ‘Templates’ in a Reel with 3 or more segments, the format of that Reel will be copied over to your camera, allowing you to upload or film content using the same template as the Reel you were just viewing. (The audio will also transfer.)

Dual Capture

For even more immersive storytelling, the new Dual capture mode in the Reels Camera lets you record with your phone’s front- and back-facing cameras at the same time. Now you can capture the moment in 360°, without any crazy camera tricks or difficult workarounds.

Text Overlay

If you’re looking for ways to increase viewership and engagement on your Reels, use text overlays! In a recent case study, Reels with text created by public accounts with over 10k followers received on average 71% more plays and 57% more comments than Reels without text.

