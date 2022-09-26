Action Entertainment Collaborative Hires Jimmy Dasher, Booking Agent

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based booking agency Action Entertainment Collaborative (AEC) has announced Jimmy Dasher as its latest hire. Effective today (September 26), Dasher joins AEC, a newly-formed specialized boutique agency founded by Nick Meinema and partner Greg Baker.

Dasher, a Texas native who spent a decade as a touring musician, began his talent booking career four years ago at Buddy Lee Attractions. Additionally, he was hired pre-Covid for a stint at APA Nashville. Following his departure from APA, Dasher formed Countdown Talent.

“I’m so excited to be joining Nick and the whole crew at AEC,” says Dasher. “In a short period of time, they’ve already developed a tight-knit team and have set goals that I know will be a great fit for me and the acts that I’ve been honored to work with over the last few years.”

“Travis James in our office brought Jimmy to my attention,” explains Meinema. “I found fast he has a reputation for digging in the corners and turning over all stones. For our clients, that’s what we are focused on at AEC. Jimmy fits that mold.”

AEC’s client roster includes Trace Adkins, Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters, Terri Clark, Confederate Railroad, and more. They also have Canadian representation of Sawyer Brown, The Mavericks, and more. AEC’s comedy division includes Pauly Shore (US PACs and Canada), The Trailer Park Boys (Canada), Williams & Ree and more.