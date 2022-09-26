NFL Announces Rihanna As Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Headliner

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The National Football League (NFL) announced Sunday (September 25) that global superstar and billionaire Rihanna would perform at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. The 57th Super Bowl takes place on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

The announcement comes after Rihanna, and the NFL tweeted a picture of the musician’s hand holding a football Sunday afternoon, sparking speculation that she would be the halftime performer.

In the NFL’s statement, Jay-Z, whose entertainment agency Roc Nation is one of several executive producers on the halftime show, called Rihanna a “generational talent.”

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Jay-Z said in the statement. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has built a business empire in addition to her successful music career. In 2021, Forbes announced that she had become a billionaire and the world’s wealthiest female musician, thanks to her Fenty Beauty makeup line and Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

Rihanna joins a parade of musical icons, including Prince, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, and Jennifer Lopez — who have taken the stage for the halftime show.

Last year’s performance earned five Emmy nominations, winning three.

The next Super Bowl will be the first with Apple Music as a partner, taking over from the previous partner, Pepsi.