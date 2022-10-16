Beck Drops Out as Opener For Arcade Fire North American Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation has confirmed that Beck dropped off Arcade Fire’s upcoming North American tour, where he was scheduled to perform as the support act. The tour is slated to begin with 3-nights at The Anthem in Washington, DC, starting October 27. The Haitian band Boukman Eksperyans will now join the tour in Beck’s place.

The tour began in August in Ireland, just a few days before Arcade Fire’s frontman Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct by three people. (Butler and his wife have both released statements that the alleged interactions were consensual) Feist had been scheduled to open for the European leg, but she left the tour after two shows, citing the allegations that had come to light against Butler. At the time, Arcade Fire released a statement: “We are very sorry to see Leslie go home, but completely understand and respect her decision.”

No reason has been given for Beck’s departure from the tour, and as of press time, the eight-time Grammy winner has not publicly commented on his decision to leave at the 11th hour, and his team has not responded to requests for comment.