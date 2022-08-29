Lead Singer of Arcade Fire, Win Butler Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Butler Responds

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Pitchfork has released a detailed report on Arcade Fire lead singer Win Butler and his alleged sexual misconduct brought forth by four different people. Three of the accusers, all women, allege the encounters were “inappropriate given the gaps in age, power dynamics, and the context in which they occurred,” a fourth accuser, who is gender-fluid and goes by they/them pronouns, alleges that Butler sexually assaulted them twice in 2015.

Arcade Fire was established in 2001 by Butler and his longtime partner, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Régine Chassagne. The two married in 2003. The band also included Butler’s brother, Will Butler, who was with the band until recently, where they had a friendly departure. The band got their start in small clubs around Montreal, growing in popularity and cumulating in 9 Grammy nominations and one win in the Album of the Year category for 2010s The Suburbs.

According to Pitchfork, the band had a reputation as a family band that gave to philanthropic causes and was vocal about social justice issues. The band has donated $1 from every concert ticket sold to Plus One, an organization founded by the band to support Haiti. As of 2022, Plus One has raised over $2M.

The accusers say the interactions began when they were between 18 and 23 and took place during overlapping periods from 2016 to 2020 when Butler was between 36 and 39.

The fourth person alleges that Butler sexually assaulted them twice in 2015 when they were 21 and he was 34: Once while they were riding together in a car and again after he allegedly showed up at their apartment despite text messages asking him not to do so. Pitchfork says it has viewed screenshots of text and Instagram messages between them and Butler and interviewed friends and family members who said they recalled being told about the alleged incidents. The four people used pseudonyms in the report (Lily, Stella, Sarah, and Fiona).

Butler has responded to the claims through crisis public relations representative Risa Heller. He admitted the sexual encounters did happen with all four people but that he did not initiate them and that all were consensual. Through Heller, Butler even offered to put Pitchfork in contact with different women with whom he’s had consensual sexual relations in the past. Butler and Chassagne’s complete statements are at the end of this article.

Detailed accounts of each interaction can be found on Pitchfork. No official charges have been filed as of press time.

Complete Statement from Win Butler:

I love Régine with all of my heart. We have been together for twenty years, she is my partner in music and in life, my soulmate, and I am lucky and grateful to have her by my side. But at times, it has been difficult to balance being the father, husband, and bandmate that I want to be. Today I want to clear the air about my life, poor judgment, and the mistakes I have made.

I have had consensual relationships outside of my marriage.

There is no easy way to say this, and the hardest thing I have ever done is having to share this with my son. The majority of these relationships were short-lived, and my wife is aware – our marriage has, in the past, been more unconventional than some. I have connected with people in person, at shows, and through social media, and I have shared messages of which I am not proud. Most importantly, every single one of these interactions has been mutual and always between consenting adults. It is deeply revisionist and frankly just wrong for anyone to suggest otherwise.

I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors. That simply and unequivocally never happened.

While these relationships were consensual, I am very sorry to anyone I hurt with my behavior. Life is filled with tremendous pain and error, and I never want to be part of causing someone else’s pain.

I have long struggled with mental health issues and the ghosts of childhood abuse. In my 30s, I started drinking as I dealt with the heaviest depression of my life after our family experienced a miscarriage. None of this is intended to excuse my behavior, but I do want to give some context and share what was happening in my life around this time. I no longer recognized myself or the person I had become. Régine waited patiently, watching me suffer, and tried to help me as best as she could. I know it must have been so hard for her to watch the person she loved so lost.

I have been working hard on myself – not out of fear or shame, but because I am a human being who wants to improve despite my flaws and damage. I’ve spent the last few years since Covid hit trying to save that part of my soul. I have put significant time and energy into therapy and healing, including attending AA. I am more aware now of how my public persona can distort relationships, even if a situation feels friendly and positive to me. I am very grateful to Régine, my family, my dear friends, and my therapist, who have helped me back from the abyss that I felt certain at times would consume me. The bond I share with my bandmates and the incredibly deep connection I’ve made with an audience through sharing music has literally saved my life.

As I look to the future, I am continuing to learn from my mistakes and working hard to become a better person, someone my son can be proud of. I say to you all my friends, family, to anyone I have hurt, and to the people who love my music and are shocked and disappointed by this report: I’m sorry. I’m sorry for the pain I caused – I’m sorry I wasn’t more aware and tuned in to the effect I have on people – I fucked up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences. I can do better, and I will do better.

Complete Statement from Régine Chassagne:

Win is my soulmate, songwriting partner, husband, and father of my beautiful boy. He has been my partner in life and in music for 20 years. And for all of the love in our lives, I have also watched him suffer through immense pain. I have stood by him because I know he is a good man who cares about this world, our band, his fans, friends, and our family. I’ve known Win since before we were “famous,” when we were just ordinary college students. I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent, and I am certain he never did. He has lost his way, and he has found his way back. I love him and love the life we have created together.