Milly Petriella Announces Her Exit From the Australasian Performing Rights Association and the Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society (APRA AMCOS)

SYDNEY, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Milly Petriella has announced she’s leaving the Performing Arts Organization (PRO), the Australasian Performing Rights Association, and the Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society (APRA AMCOS) after 27 years, as reported by TMN.

Petriella is the Director of Member Relations at APRA AMCOS, who moves on to a “new and exciting role,” details of which will be made public in due course, writes Alison Wright, head of membership, in a message to staff.

“There is going to be lots of time for special farewells and celebrations,” wrote Wright in the internal email seen by TMN. “An enormous thank you and congratulations.”

During her time with the organization, Petriella helped establishment its global offices in London, Nashville, and Los Angeles; the inception of the SongHubs writing camps; the introduction of the International Achievement Award at the APRA Music Awards; the launch of the Global Music Awards (GMA); created The 1,000,000 List; and, notes Wright, she made “a major contribution” to the Noro Music Therapy Organization (NORO) while serving on its board, raising more than a million dollars over ten years.

Under her leadership, the team has maintained a 99% retention rate in a “very competitive environment,” adds Wright, and the outgoing exec has “also been advocating on behalf of our members ensuring they are acknowledged and recognized globally for their successes, living both here and overseas.”

In 2016, Petriella relocated for a time to the US, where she established a new music industry association, becoming APRA’s first senior executive to be based there.

Petriella will stay on as a consultant until the end of February 2023.