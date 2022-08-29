Wiz Khalifa and Logic Concert Halted After Erroneous Report of Shots Fired

NOBLESVILLE, IND (CelebrityAccess) – Three fans sustained minor injuries after people fled a Wiz Khalifa / Logic concert at the Ruoff Music Center after a disturbance. The incident occurred about 45 minutes into Khalifa’s set.

According to the Indianapolis Star, some people were shouting about a possible shooting, but no weapon was found after police swept the area. According to a statement from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at approximately 10:28 pm on Friday (August 26), after “a disturbance” was reported from the outdoor lawn seating area.

“Security staff responded quickly, and all the subjects nearby began exiting the area on foot. The emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates, including non-public exits, were opened,” the statement reads. “Police staff deployed multiple quick response teams and swept the area. No weapons were found.” Police went on to say that three fans were transported to a local medical facility with minor injuries.

Video posted to Twitter showed fans seated in the lawn leaving the scene — some running, while Khalifa performs onstage before stopping abruptly.

The man filming the scene states they did not have to pass through metal detectors before enterting the venue while his friend says off screen, “I didn’t hear a gun go off.” Rory Appleton, who works for the Indianapolis Star also stated on Twitter that he did not hear gunshots at the show.

In an email to Rolling Stone, representatives for the Ruoff Music Center and Live Nation, who manages the venue, praised the response to the incident. “Thank you to staff and local authorities for acting quickly to support everyone in attendance,” the statement read.

The Keith Urban show scheduled for Saturday (August 27) was held without incident.