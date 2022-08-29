Atlanta Rapper Dirty Tay, Signed to Lil Baby’s 4PF Label Arrested For Alleged Shooting of 3-year-old and His Father

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Atlanta rapper Dirty Tay (born Kentavious Wright) and signed to Lil Baby’s 4PF record label was arrested last week in the alleged shooting of a 3-year-old toddler and his father.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the 24-year-old rapper was arrested during a traffic stop on Friday (August 19). He was booked into the Fulton County Jail as authorities believe he is behind a shooting earlier in August that left a 3-year-old injured. The toddler was shot in the head but has since had the bullet removed, and Complex reports the child is in stable condition.

Wright was arrested on counts including criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children, and three counts of committing offenses included in Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act with intent to gain membership or increase his status in a criminal organization. Officers took him and his unidentified girlfriend into custody. Searching the woman led to discovering a weapon believed to belong to the rapper.

The shooting occurred on August 3 after the father and his son left Off The Hook barbershop, according to the police statement. The father got into his car with his son when he noticed a Kia pull up alongside them. A person traveling in the vehicle from the passenger side opened fire from the window. The father said five shots were fired, and police have since recovered three 9mm shell casings from the scene. The boy was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Atlanta Police have since said they believe the father was targeted and that it was likely gang-related activity.

One week ago, Wright posted on his Instagram, “Yeen gotta check on me, I been doing alright” with the #indastreetsnotindustry, and in the photograph, he’s wearing a GPS ankle monitor.