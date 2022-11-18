Pico Cibelli Named President of WMG Italy

MILAN, Italy (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the appointment of Pico Cibelli as President of Warner Music Italy.

Cibelli will start his new role in the new future, stepping into a role that will be vacated by Marco Alboni, who announced plans to step down as Chairman and CEO of Warner Music Italy after almost a decade.

In his new role, Cibelli will report to Simon Robson, President, International, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group.

“It’s an incredibly exciting move for me to join the team at Warner Music and take up the best role in the Italian music industry. Music fans in Italy have always embraced domestic repertoire, but that trend has accelerated in recent years, making it more important than ever for us to sign and nurture local talent. The success of artists such as Måneskin has also shown that Italian artists can take the world by storm, something we’ll see more of in the years ahead.”

“There is some really exciting talent in Italy now, which deserves to be heard on the global stage. Pico, has a proven track record of developing artists and maximizing their potential. I’m excited about what he can achieve, allied to our already strong Italian roster and our brilliant team in Milan, which he will lead with verve and style. I also want to thank Marco Alboni for his contribution, developing young artists from a variety of genres and building a great team in Milan, and I know everyone at Warner Music worldwide wishes him well for the future.”

Marco Alboni concludes: “I’ve had an incredible time leading the team in Milan, first as EMI Music Italy and then as Warner Music Italy. It’s been a privilege to work with some of the most interesting and passionate artists from Italy and around the world, to be part of their story, and help them achieve enormous success. I’m particularly pleased to be leaving on a high with the amazing Rondodasosa topping the Italian albums chart. I’ll be sharing some news on my next ventures soon,” added Robson.

Cibelli joins WMG from Sony Music Italy, where he spent more than a decade focused on A&R. He got his start in the industry in 1996 as a Dance A&R and TV Marketing Product Manager at dance and house label Dig It International.

He joined Universal Music Italy in 2000 and worked as an A&R Executive there for more than 10 years, signing and working with the likes of Club Dogo, Eiffel65, Fabri Fibra, Francesco Renga, Gabry Ponte, Gianna Nannini, Lorenzo Jovanotti, Marracash, and many others.

Cibelli made the jimp to Sony Music Italy in 2011, serving as A&R manager and eventually A&R director at the label.