Track45 Signs With UTA

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Up-and-coming country trio Track45 has officially signed a booking deal with United Talent Agency.

The family group, which includes siblings Jenna, Ben and KK Johnson, first made a name for themselves with their own version of “Family,” a song written by Jenna, Ben and KK that was previously recorded by David Guetta with Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Members of the group have also penned hits for the likes of Justin Timberlake, Charlie Puth, Weezer, Lee Brice, Hardy, and others, with group member Ben Johnson recently lauded for five songs at the 2022 BMI Country Awards.

At UTA, their day-to-day business will be overseen by a team led by veteran booking agent Lance Roberts.

“I have been wanting to work with these guys for a couple of years now,” says UTA booking agent Lance Roberts. “Very excited that we are finally doing it and excited for what the future holds for them with help from our team at UTA.”

“We are all about Family andTrack45 are so excited to add to ours by partnering with UTA,” says Track45. “We are extremely thankful for their belief in us and excited to see what the future holds!”