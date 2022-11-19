Shania Twain Set to Perform and Receive the Music Icon Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

SANTA MONICA (CelebrityAccess) – It was announced today (November 18) that Country-pop hitmaker Shania Twain will receive the Music Icon award at the upcoming 2022 People’s Choice Awards, which are scheduled to air Tuesday (December 6) from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. This will be her first appearance at the award show since 2005 when she took home the award for Favorite Country Female Singer.

“I’m so incredibly honored to be named ‘Music Icon,’” the 57-year-old performer said in a press release about the upcoming honor.

Christina Aguilera was the recipient of this award last year. Lizzo will receive this year’s People’s Champion Award, and Ryan Reynolds will receive the People’s Icon Award.

When Twain appears to accept her honor, she’ll also be taking the stage to perform a medley of her greatest hits alongside her latest single, “Waking Up Dreaming,” – which appears on the upcoming album Queen of Me – set for release in February 2023.

“I have some of the greatest fans in the world,” Twain said. “They have supported me since the early days, and it’s their love and passion that keeps me going. I’m thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the ‘People’s Choice Awards!’”