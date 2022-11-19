Skillet and Theory of a Deadman Announce Winter 2023 Co-Headlining ‘Rock Resurrection Tour’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Theory of a Deadman and Skillet have announced the co-headlining Rock Resurrection Tour, with support from Saint Asonia, which kicks off on February 17 and runs through March 26, wrapping in Los Angeles. The 25-date tour includes stops in Milwaukee, Detroit, Boston, Cleveland, St. Louis, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, and more.

“We’re super stoked to be touring with our good friends in Skillet and Saint Asonia this winter,” shares Theory of a Deadman frontman Tyler Connolly. “We’re also looking forward to playing new material for our fans!!”

Skillet is one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century. By 2019, they not only garnered a pair of GRAMMY Award nods and sold over 12 million albums worldwide, but they also took home a Billboard Music Award for the double-platinum Awake. Their breakout single “Monster” has been certified 5-times platinum.

2016’s album Unleashed peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200. The lead single, “Feel Invincible,” has amassed 643 million global audio streams and went platinum. Meanwhile, the gold-certified Unleashed became their fourth consecutive album to receive either a gold, platinum, or double-platinum status. Their 2019 release Victorious included the top ten rock radio hit “Legendary,” which lived up to its name with over 108 million streams.

Theory of a Deadman (Tyler Connolly [lead vocals, guitar], Dave Brenner [guitar, backing vocals], Dean Back [bass], and Joey Dandeneau [drums, backing vocals]) has persisted as an unapologetic, unbreakable, and undeniable brutal rock force with major multi-platinum hits and countless sold out shows the past 20 years. The Canadian band began their career in 2002 with their self-titled debut album. Their impressive catalog has two Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and amassed more than 1 billion collective streams on Spotify alone and over 675 million views on their official YouTube.

In 2020, the award-winning band’s seventh album Say Nothing, featuring the chart-topping and powerful single “History of Violence,” landed at No. 2 on the Billboard Alternative Albums Chart and No. 3 on the Rock Albums Chart.

“We are so excited to be touring with our friends from Theory again!” says Skillet’s John Cooper. “It’s been several years since our last tour together, and this time we are also joined by our friends in Saint Asonia. We are looking forward to kicking off 2023 the right way by joining forces for a super-charged rock show! Panheads, get ready!”

SKILLET + THEORY OF A DEADMAN ON TOUR:

2/17 — Gary, IN — Hard Rock Live

2/18 — Green Bay, WI — EPIC Event Center

2/19 — East Moline, IL — The Rust Belt

2/21 — Milwaukee, WI — Eagles Ballroom Club Stage

2/22 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

2/24 — Reading, PA — Santander Arena – Theater

2/25 — Boston, MA — Roadrunner

2/26 — Bangor, ME — Cross Insurance Center

2/28 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom**

3/1 — Rochester, NY — Main Street Armory

3/3 — Cleveland, OH — Agora Theatre

3/4 — Mt. Pleasant, MI — Soaring Eagle Casino – Theatre

3/5 — Cincinnati, OH — AJB Music Center

3/7 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl**

3/8 — Pikeville, KY —Appalachian Wireless Arena

3/10 — St Louis, MO — The Factory

3/11 — Springfield, MO — Shrine Mosque

3/12 — Tulsa, OK — Tulsa Theater

3/14 — Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center

3/15 — Dallas, TX — The Factory

3/17 — Kansas City, MO — Midland Theatre

3/18 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena

3/19 — Denver, CO — Mission Ballroom

3/21 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl**

3/22 — Phoenix, AZ — First Arizona Federal Theater

3/24 — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre

3/25 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live

3/26 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

**NO SKILLET