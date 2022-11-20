Riser House Entertainment Promotes Megan Schultz to Label Manager

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Riser House Entertainment has promoted Megan Schultz to Label Manager. In five years with the company, Schultz has helped oversee the careers of artists including Dillon Carmichael and Meghan Patrick, and was involved in the launch of Riser House Records, marking the start of Mitchell Tenpenny and Riser House’s joint venture with Sony Music Nashville. In her new role, Schultz will continue to plan all label operations and scheduling for Riser House Records’ artists, along with label services clients Jordana Bryant, Drew Baldridge, and more to be announced in 2023.

“Megan has proven her management and leadership skills in spades,” says Riser House Entertainment President and Co-founder Jennifer Johnson. “She’s an achiever and a champion. She is passionate about her team and our artists. Having been here since the beginning of Riser House, Megan has a clear vision and path for our future growth and success.”

“I am incredibly proud of what we have built at Riser House over the past five years,” Schultz adds. “Riser House is a place filled with an exceptional team of hardworking employees and uniquely talented artists. I am thankful to continue to grow with Riser House and am looking forward to all of the amazing things in store for the future.”

Tenpenny, the company’s flagship artist, recently achieved back-to-back No.1 hits — “At The End Of The Bar” with Chris Young and “Truth About You” — breaking chart history with the shortest span between airplay No.1 singles from the same artist in the modern chart era.