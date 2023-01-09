RodeoHouston Announces 2023 Live Music Schedule With Machine Gun Kelly, Chris Stapleton, New Kids on the Block, Luke Bryan, & More

HOUSTON (CelebrityAccess) – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has announced its live music lineup for the 2023 RodeoHouston season, which runs from February 28 until March 19 with 20 performances total. The schedule features performances from various genres, including country, hip-hop, EDM, and more.

Country star Parker McCollum kicks off the 2023 season, featuring performances by Lauren Daigle, New Kids on the Block, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Kenny Chesney, The Chainsmokers and more throughout the month. Luke Bryan closes out the 2023 season on March 19.

“We are thrilled to welcome back so many talented artists, including some fan favorites such as Houston rap legend Bun B, who will be taking the stage alongside some additional iconic southern performers,” notes Chris Boleman, Rodeo President & CEO. “The level of talent we have in this lineup will get the fans excited, including Texas’ own Parker McCollum, who is helping us kick off this 2023 star lineup on Opening Day.”

RodeoHouston tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday (January 12). They will be sold in shifts, the first at 10 a.m. and the second at 2 p.m. CT.

2023 RodeoHouston Lineup:

Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Opening Day – Parker McCollum

Wednesday, March 1 – Armed Forces Appreciation Day – Brooks & Dunn

Thursday, March 2 – Lauren Daigle

Friday, March 3 – Black Heritage Day – Bun B’s Southern Takeover

Saturday, March 4 – Walker Hayes

Sunday, March 5 – Zac Brown Band

Monday, March 6 – First Responders Day – Jason Aldean

Tuesday, March 7 – New Kids on The Block

Wednesday, March 8 – Community Day – Jon Pardi

Thursday, March 9 – Ashley McBryde

Friday, March 10 – The Chainsmokers

Saturday, March 11 – Turnpike Troubadours

Sunday, March 12 – Go Tejano Day – La Fiera de Ojinaga

Monday, March 13 – Cody Jinks

Tuesday, March 14 – Machine Gun Kelly

Wednesday, March 15 – Kenny Chesney

Thursday, March 16 – Chris Stapleton

Friday, March 17 – Cody Johnson

Saturday, March 18 – Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 19 – RodeoHouston Finals – Luke Bryan