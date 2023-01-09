RodeoHouston Announces 2023 Live Music Schedule With Machine Gun Kelly, Chris Stapleton, New Kids on the Block, Luke Bryan, & More

HOUSTON (CelebrityAccess) – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has announced its live music lineup for the 2023 RodeoHouston season, which runs from February 28 until March 19 with 20 performances total. The schedule features performances from various genres, including country, hip-hop, EDM, and more.
Country star Parker McCollum kicks off the 2023 season, featuring performances by Lauren Daigle, New Kids on the Block, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Kenny Chesney, The Chainsmokers and more throughout the month. Luke Bryan closes out the 2023 season on March 19.
“We are thrilled to welcome back so many talented artists, including some fan favorites such as Houston rap legend Bun B, who will be taking the stage alongside some additional iconic southern performers,” notes Chris Boleman, Rodeo President & CEO. “The level of talent we have in this lineup will get the fans excited, including Texas’ own Parker McCollum, who is helping us kick off this 2023 star lineup on Opening Day.”
RodeoHouston tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday (January 12). They will be sold in shifts, the first at 10 a.m. and the second at 2 p.m. CT.
2023 RodeoHouston Lineup:
Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Opening Day – Parker McCollum
Wednesday, March 1 – Armed Forces Appreciation Day – Brooks & Dunn
Thursday, March 2 – Lauren Daigle
Friday, March 3 – Black Heritage Day – Bun B’s Southern Takeover
Saturday, March 4 – Walker Hayes
Sunday, March 5 – Zac Brown Band
Monday, March 6 – First Responders Day – Jason Aldean
Tuesday, March 7 – New Kids on The Block
Wednesday, March 8 – Community Day – Jon Pardi
Thursday, March 9 – Ashley McBryde
Friday, March 10 – The Chainsmokers
Saturday, March 11 – Turnpike Troubadours
Sunday, March 12 – Go Tejano Day – La Fiera de Ojinaga
Monday, March 13 – Cody Jinks
Tuesday, March 14 – Machine Gun Kelly
Wednesday, March 15 – Kenny Chesney
Thursday, March 16 – Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 17 – Cody Johnson
Saturday, March 18 – Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 19 – RodeoHouston Finals – Luke Bryan