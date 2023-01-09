Former Journey Frontman Steve Perry Drops Trademark Lawsuit Against Former Bandmates Neal Schon & Jonathan Cain – As the Schon/Cain Feud Continues

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has dropped his song trademark lawsuit against former bandmates guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain.

In September 2022, Perry filed to “cancel the trademark registrations filed by Schon and Cain back in 2020.” Ultimate Classic Rock reported that Schon and Cain filed to register 20 Journey songs through their company Freedom JN, LLC, for use on several types of merchandise (hats, jackets, t-shirts, etc.) without Perry’s consent. Among the songs listed in the filing were “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” “Anyway You Want It,” and “Open Arms.” Perry also stated the registrations issued in February 2022 and May 2022 “violated an earlier agreement that stipulates decisions like these must be made with ‘consent of all partners in each instance.'”

Schon then took to social media to call Perry’s lawsuit “a bunch of total crap.”

However, on Saturday (January 7), Schon once again took to social media and posted on Twitter, “So much for JC trying to throw me under the bus as he claimed I was blatantly trying to rip off SP while collecting the checks for the very diligent work my wife and I did to protect our Merch. Time for Coffee,” along with a picture of Perry’s withdrawal for cancellation of the lawsuit. In a separate tweet, he stated, “No more lawsuit with Steve. Time to talk,” with a peace sign emoji.

So much for JC trying to throw me under the bus as he claimed I was blatantly trying to rip off SP while collecting the checks for the very diligent work my wife and I did to protect our Merch. Time for coffee 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/xsGQBr0wob — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) January 7, 2023

Schon and Cain have been fighting one another on social media and in litigation since October 2022. Schon had filed a lawsuit against Cain, alleging that he had been restricted access to the band’s financial records and a credit card that Cain had set up for Journey business usage.

Cain then responded to Schon’s filing, saying that Schon’s “reckless spending” is why the legal action was taken. TMZ reported that Cain filed legal documents responding to Schon’s initial suit in November.

The keyboardist says he is “saddened by the situation. But since Neal filed a lawsuit, I suspect he will not be able to ignore the court like he has ignored the countless financial advisors and accountants he has fired over the past several years who have tried in vain to help him.”

The feud continued due to Cain’s appearance at an event at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in late 2022. The keyboardist led a singalong of the Journey hit, “Don’t Stop Believin,” at the event, and Schon was not happy, criticizing Cain’s use of the song at Trump’s residence and taking legal action.

Variety reported that Schon hit Cain with a cease-and-desist order from an attorney for playing the song with a “backing chorus including Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake.”

Schon said, “Cain is free to express his personal beliefs and associations. But when he does that on behalf of Journey or for the band, such conduct is extremely deleterious to the Journey brand. Journey is not, and should not be, political. Mr. Cain’s unauthorized affiliation of Journey with the politics of Donald Trump has the band’s fans up in arms. … This has caused, and continues to cause, irreparable harm to the Journey brand.”

Cain clapped back at Schon’s comment, saying, “Neal Schon should look in the mirror when he accuses me of causing harm to the Journey brand. I have watched him damage our brand for years and am a victim of both his and his wife’s bizarre behavior. Neal sued Live Nation twice, losing both times, and damaging our ability to ever work with them again. Neal outrageously tried to take away trademarks from Steve Perry. Neal and his wife continually insult the professionalism of numerous accountants, road managers and management firms with endless legal threats and their bullying, toxic and incoherent emails. Neal argues online with fans who don’t see eye to eye with him. And Neal and his wife recklessly spend Journey’s money until there is none left for operating costs. If anyone is destroying the Journey brand, it is Neal and Neal alone.”

The drama doesn’t end there as Schon has now accused Cain’s wife, TV evangelist and Donald Trump’,s spiritual advisor, Paula White-Cain, of accessing Journey’s financial accounts without permission.

The New York Post reports that White-Cain is being accused of “allegedly giving herself access to the accounts without Schon’s knowledge or consent,” according to a letter from Schon’s attorney.” The Post also reports that they received financial statements showing White-Cain’s signature “has appeared on Journey-related bank documents since at least July 2020.”

Schon had requested that White-Cain be removed from Journey’s financial accounts before December 27, 2022. However, as of press time, it is yet to be known if White-Cain has removed herself from the accounts.

Despite all of the legal troubles, the band is scheduled to begin their 50th anniversary tour this month, with co-founding member Gregg Rolie joining the band for the first time since 1980. The tour is ironically called the “Freedom” tour. The tour dates (featuring support from Toto) can be found below.

Journey – Freedom Tour 2023

Feb. 4 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

Feb. 5 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

Feb. 8 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

Feb. 10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

Feb. 11 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

Feb. 14 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 17 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Feb. 19 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

Feb. 22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Feb. 23 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

Feb. 26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Mar. 1* – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Mar. 3 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

Mar. 4* – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

Mar. 8 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 9* – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

Mar. 12* – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Mar. 13 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Mar. 16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Mar. 17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

Mar. 20 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

Mar. 21 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK

Mar. 24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Mar. 25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Mar. 28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Mar. 31 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Apr. 1 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

Apr. 4 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Apr. 7 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

Apr. 8 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Apr. 11 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

Apr. 13 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

Apr. 14 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Apr. 17 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

Apr. 19 – Stockton, CA @ Stockton Arena

Apr. 22 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

Apr. 23 – Fresno, CA @ SaveMart Center

Apr. 25 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena