Avex USA Launches New Blue Suede Record Label In Partnership with TikTok Star Ari Elkins

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Avex USA announced yesterday (January 19) the launch of new record label, Blue Suede Records in partnership with TikTok star Ari Elkins. Elkins has over 1.9m TikTok followers to date.

Avex released a statement that Elkins “has become one of the most significant tastemakers in contemporary pop music over the past 18 months, breaking artists and hits via his millions of followers and listeners,” on TikTok and Spotify.

Avex USA is the US division of the Japanese entertainment company, Avex, which expanded into the states in 2021. The company entered into an agreement with Sony Music Publishing (SMP) in early 2022 to provide global admin. services to Avex USA’s roster of songwriters and producers, along with the US’s catalog.

Avex USA also runs the Future of Music Fund, which was set up to invest in what it describes as “cutting edge music-related tech startups that are creating new IP, music experiences and revenue models”. As of press time, the size of the fund is $25m.

Avex also runs a label in the US called SELENE, which has worked with artists Sadie Jean, Austin George, Sophie Holohan, Billianne and Zach Hood.