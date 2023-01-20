Live Entertainment & Concert Promotion Company Décibels Productions Acquires French Talent Agency Les Visiteurs du Soir

PARIS (CelebrityAccess) – Décibels Productions, the live entertainment, and production company, has acquired a majority stake in Les Visiteurs du Soir, the leading French talent agency run by Olivier Gluzman.

Morgane Production, the audiovisual company, and festival organizer will remain a key shareholder in Les Visiteurs du Soir. Les Visiteurs was founded in 1991 and produces/promotes French and international artists including Jane Birkin, Rufus Wainwright, Imany, Pink Martini, and others.

Pierre-Alexandre Vertadier, President of Décibels Productions, says: “I’ve known Olivier for many years. His relationship with artists, his passion for quality shows, and his commercial sense, enabled him to create Les Visiteurs du Soir. Now we will work together and the synergies between our two companies will help us support the creation of even more innovative artistic projects both here and around the world.”

Olivier Gluzman adds: “Les Visiteurs du Soir is more than 30 years old. We’ve continuously evolved – notably when Morgane Production invested in us with the aim of creating bridges between our artists and its excellence in producing festivals and the wider audiovisual sphere. Now we’ll be harnessing new synergies in this deal with Décibels. It’ll enable our artists to tap into its production skills and global network. I’ve always appreciated the stress Pierre-Alexandre places on the importance of relationships as part of doing business, so we are well suited to working together.”