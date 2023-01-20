Ari Herstand’s ‘How To Make It In The New Music Business’ Gets A Major Makeover

(Hypebot) — Billed as “Practical Tips on Building a Loyal Following and Making a Living as a Musician” and hailed by Forbes as “indispensable,” Ari Herstand’s ‘How to Make It in the New Music Business” is consistently included in the Top 5 lists of most valuable books about thriving as a working musician and the new music business.

Now Herstand has released a substantially revised Third Edition that tackles how musicians can build profitable careers in the post-COVID era and beyond.

Herstand doesn’t just write about survival as an indie musician, he’s lived it for his entire career.

Conquering social media, mastering the digital landscape, and embracing authentic fan connections along with just plain perseverance are all things that he has struggled with and learned from as a working musician.

In this highly anticipated third edition, Herstand explains how to leverage new social media and livestreaming platforms, along with cutting-edge revenue generators, to build and monetize a loyal fanbase,

He’s also added insights into the international music scene along with tips and tricks for other positions in the industry, including a list of 100 different careers for non-musicians.

This must-read book for everyone involved in the new music business is available now at http://book.aristake.com.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.