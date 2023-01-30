PlaylistAI Seeks To Leverage The Power Of Artificial Intelligence For The Perfect Playtlist

(Hypebot) — If you’re tired of spending hours scrolling through your music library trying to create the perfect playlist for your next party or workout session, say hello to PlaylistAI – the ultimate playlist curation tool.

by Ashley Di Buduo of Haulix

PlaylistAI, a newly launched app, uses the same OpenAI GTP-3 technology that powers ChatGPT to help you create the perfect Spotify or Apple Music playlists. With PlaylistAI, you can create playlists from AI prompts, images, videos, and even your most-listened-to music with a selection of features:

AI Prompt

With the AI Prompt feature, you can simply describe what you’re in the mood for and PlaylistAI will do the rest. Want a playlist of “pop music from the early 2000s” or “upbeat dance music for working out”? PlaylistAI’s got you covered. And if you’re feeling stuck, PlaylistAI will even suggest prompts based on your connected music service.

Image

You can also use the image feature to transform music festival posters or any other image of artist names into a playlist. We tested this out with a Just Like Heaven festival poster and loved it. It may not always identify the artists correctly, but once the kinks are worked out, it will be one of your favorite features.

Rewind

PlaylistAI lets you rewind and relive your listening history with personalized playlists featuring your top tracks and artists. You can even choose to omit certain artists or tracks that you don’t want to hear.

Video

The video feature lets you select a video with multiple songs in it, and creates a playlist from the songs playing in the video – TikTok videos included!

Currently, the app can only connect with Spotify and Apple Music, but don’t worry, YouTube and other services are on the way. PlaylistAI is available for iOS and is free to download, with a pro version available for $2.99/m. So what are you waiting for? Download PlaylistAI today and say goodbye to boring playlists forever!