Luke Bryan Announces ‘Country on Tour’ Headlining Trek For 2023 With Guests Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, & More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has announced his 2023 touring plans today with the announcement of the Country on Tour 36-date headlining trek kicking off June 15 in Syracuse, NY.

He’s bringing some friends along for the ride as many of country music’s emerging artists will take the stage in the opening slot on select dates including Chayce Beckham, Hailey Whitters, DJ Rock, Tyler Braden, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Commer Smith, Alana Springsteen, and Ashley Cooke.

In keeping with his mentoring and helping artists on the rise as a judge on American Idol, Bryan has been known to take up-and-comers on tour with him. Past guests have included Little Big Town, Cole Swindell, Riley Green, Lauren Alaina, and others.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” shared Luke. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.”

Bryan’s tour is named after his 30th No. 1 single, “Country On,” which hit the top spot on Billboard’s Country Singles Chart in December 2022. In addition, Bryan begins his Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre on Wednesday (February 1).

Those dates and the dates for the Country On Tour are below.

Resorts World Theatre Dates

• February 2023: 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

• March 2023: 22, 24, 25, 29, 31

• April 2023: 1

Country On Tour Schedule

06/15/2023 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

06/16/2023 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

06/17/2023 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

06/23/2023 Philadelphia, PA Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

06/24/2023 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/06/2023 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/07/2023 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/13/2023 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

07/20/2023 Portland, OR RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

07/21/2023 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

07/22/2023 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/27/2023 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena

07/28/2023 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

07/29/2023 Denver, CO Ball Arena

08/04/2023 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

08/05/2023 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08/10/2023 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

08/12/2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

08/13/2023 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

08/17/2023 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

08/18/2023 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center

08/19/2023 Pittsburgh, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/25/2023 Evansville, IN Ford Center

08/26/2023 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/28/2023 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

09/29/2023 Ft Worth, TX Dickies Arena

09/30/2023 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

10/05/2023 Orlando, FL Amway Center

10/06/2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

10/07/2023 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

10/12/2023 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/13/2023 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

10/14/2023 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

10/26/2023 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

10/27/2023 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

10/28/2023 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium