Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Join Together to Announce the ‘Freaks on Parade’ Tour for 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Musician, producer, and director Rob Zombie, along with shock rocker Alice Cooper has announced the Freaks on Parade Tour for 2023. Industrial pioneers Ministry and alternative rock band Filter will support on select dates.
Produced by Live Nation (LN), the 19-city run kicks off August 24 at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion and wraps up Sunday, September 24 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix.
Zombie and the “Godfather of Shock Rock” promise to both bring their macabre rock n’ roll styles on tour. Tickets go on sale Friday (February 3) at 10 am EST.
2023 FREAKS ON PARADE TOUR DATES:
Thu Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Wed Aug 30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Fri Sep 01 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 02 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Sep 06 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Sep 08 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sat Sep 09 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sun Sep 10 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre
Tue Sep 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Sep 16 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 19 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Wed Sep 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 22 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Sat Sep 23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sun Sep 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre