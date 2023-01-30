Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Join Together to Announce the ‘Freaks on Parade’ Tour for 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Musician, producer, and director Rob Zombie, along with shock rocker Alice Cooper has announced the Freaks on Parade Tour for 2023. Industrial pioneers Ministry and alternative rock band Filter will support on select dates.

Produced by Live Nation (LN), the 19-city run kicks off August 24 at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion and wraps up Sunday, September 24 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix.

Zombie and the “Godfather of Shock Rock” promise to both bring their macabre rock n’ roll styles on tour. Tickets go on sale Friday (February 3) at 10 am EST.

2023 FREAKS ON PARADE TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed Aug 30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri Sep 01 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 02 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Sep 06 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 08 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sat Sep 09 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Sep 10 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Tue Sep 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Sep 16 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 19 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Wed Sep 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sat Sep 23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sun Sep 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre