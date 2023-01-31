Hard Summer To Return To Los Angeles In 202Hard

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — HARD Events announced the return of their signature event, the HARD Summer Music Festival to Los Angeles for the first time in a decade.

Set for August 5th-6th, the festival will take place at the iconic LA Coliseum in downtown Los Angeles with multiple stages of music.

The fest has been a staples of Southern California’s summer music scene but has taken place in San Bernandino in recent years.

“We are thrilled to host HARD Summer’s return to Los Angeles as part of our centennial anniversary celebration,” said Joe Furin, General Manager of the LA Coliseum. “As home to the most iconic events in the world, this festival is an exciting addition to our 100-year history.”

For 2023, the festival will feature the main ‘Hard’ stage at the Green Lot on the south side of BMO Stadium, with house and techno featured on the Pink Stage at Christmas Tree Lane Park. The Harder Stage will be located on the South Lawn while Bass music will be featured on the Green Stage inside the LA Memorial Coliseum. Up-and-coming live acts and new genres will be offered at the Purple Stage inside BMO stadium.

Details about the lineup and additional information about the festival will be revealed in the lead-up to the fest.

Two-day festival passes will be available for purchase on February 3rd at 10am PT through the official website for HARD Summer.