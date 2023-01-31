Liberty Wilson Named VP Of International Marketing At Warner Music UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music UK has promoted Liberty Wilson to the role of Vice President of International Marketing.

In her new role, Wilson will continue to oversee the label’s international marketing efforts and report to WMUK’s SVP of International Marketing, Victor Aroldoss.

“Liberty is a brilliant marketeer who is a real asset to Warner Music and our incredible artists. She has the expertise and dedication to help both our superstar artists and developing acts break ground on the international stage. I’m delighted that she will be taking on wider responsibilities within our team, and I have every confidence she’ll continue to produce amazing results,” said Victor Aroldoss.

“The UK has such an incredible amount of talent, and I love being able to help showcase that to a global audience. In this new role, I hope to export even more music from Warner Music UK’s brilliant roster and work with our fantastic teams around the world to deliver innovative and creative campaigns. I’d like to thank Victor for giving me this fantastic opportunity,” Wilson added.

Wilson originally joined Warner Music in 2013 in a senior marketing role and was eventually named manager of marketing. In 2017, she moved to Warner Music Australia, where she was made Senior Marketing Manager and Label Strategy Lead.

In 2018, she accepted a senior marketing role at Virgin EMI before returning to Warner Music in 2020. While at WMUK, Wilson played an instrumental role in Joel Corry’s ‘Head & Heart’ becoming a global hit, whilst also further establishing Anne-Marie as an international star with her sophomore album and singles such as ‘PSYCHO’, ‘Don’t Play’ and ‘Our Song ft. Niall Horan’.