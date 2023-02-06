Disturbed Announces The ‘Take Back Your Life’ Tour

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-nominated metal band Disturbed revealed plans to hit the road this summer for a 36-show tour of North America.

Produced by Live Nation, Disturbed’s Take Back Your Life tour kicks off on April 27th at the Bell Centre in Montreal for a string of Canadian dates that culminates at the Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, B.C. on May 12th.

Then, starting on July 11th at the Ball Center in Denver, Disturbed will embark on a series of U.S. shows that run through the summer of 2023 before concluding at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, on September 2nd.

The tour, which will be Disturbed’s first since 2018, will be supported by Theory of a Deadman in Canada and very special guests Breaking Benjamin & JINJER in select markets in the United States.

Disturbed is touring in support of their eighth full-length album Divisive (Reprise) which is already on your favorite streaming platform as well as your local record store, if you still have one.

“Hey You,” the album’s first single, landed on rock radio as their 15th #1 single and their follow-up, “Bad Man” is currently active on the charts.