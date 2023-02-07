Big Rime Rush Announce New Single and ‘Can’t Get Enough’ Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Nickelodeon TV show boy band, Big Time Rush (BTR) turned real-life boy band announced Monday (February 6) on NBC’s Today their upcoming Can’t Get Enough Tour alongside exclusively premiering their new single, “Can’t Get Enough.”

The Live Nation-produced tour will take the “boys in the band” to over 35 markets across North America, kicking off June 22. Special guests Jax and Max will support the band on all dates.

Max has amassed more than 1.5 billion streams and has released several multi-platinum songs. Singer/songwriter and TikTok star Jax made waves with her body-positive hit, “Victoria’s Secret,” which landed on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

BTR fan club members can begin purchasing tickets today (February 7) at 10 am local time until Thursday (February 9) at 10 pm local time.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday (February 8) at 10 am local time until Thursday (February 9) at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Check out Citi presale details HERE.

The public sale for the United States and Canada begins Friday (February 10). Tickets for Mexico go on sale Thursday (February 16).

“The story behind the [new] song isn’t very complicated,” the band says of the new single. “To put it simply, we can’t get enough. Can’t get enough of making new music and can’t get enough of performing for everyone. We are influenced by many different artists, styles, and decades and “Can’t Get Enough” is a nod to the disco era. We are so excited for everyone to hear the song and everything else we’ve been working on. The Can’t Get Enough Tour is going to be a wild ride. Since our first shows back in 2021, we decided this isn’t a reunion. This is a comeback. We are pushing ourselves to make the best show possible so that every night is truly special. This is going to be a tour you do not want to miss.”

BTR got their start on the Nickelodeon TV series, Big Time Rush in 2009. The show was a success for the network and sent the group into “real-life” stardom – releasing 3 albums and performing globally. In June 2020, the band held a virtual reunion in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their hit single, “Worldwide” to tremendous fan response. In March 2021, all 4 seasons of Big Time Rush were added to the Netflix rotation and the band went viral with fans calling for an official reunion. BTR did just that, reuniting for 2022’s Forever Tour – a sold-out run throughout North America with new song releases, “Not Giving You Up,” “Honey,” and “Fall.”

Big Time Rush | CAN’T GET ENOUGH TOUR 2023:

6/22/2023 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

6/24/2023 Durant, OK Choctaw Casino & Resort

6/25/2023 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

6/27/2023 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

6/28/2023 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/30/2023 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/1/2023 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

7/2/2023 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

7/3/2023 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/5/2023 Toronto, ON History*

7/7/2023 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/8/2023 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/9/2023 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/11/2023 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/12/2023 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

7/14/2023 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/15/2023 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

7/16/2023 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/17/2023 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

7/19/2023 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/21/2023 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

7/22/2023 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7/23/2023 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

7/24/2023 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

7/26/2023 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/28/2023 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

7/29/2023 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

7/30/2023 Orlando, FL Amway Center

8/1/2023 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

8/3/2023 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/5/2023 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

8/7/2023 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/8/2023 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

8/10/2023 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

8/11/2023 Inglewood, CA The Kia Forum

8/12/2023 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

8/18/2023 Mexico City Sports Palace*

8/21/2023 Guadalajara Telmex*

8/23/2023 Monterrey Citibanamex*

*No opener on this date