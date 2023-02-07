The Palm Tree Music Festival Announces Its Debut With Kygo, Ellie Goulding, Tove Lo & More

DANA POINT (CelebrityAccess) – The Palm Tree Music Festival announced Monday (February 6) its debut in Dana Point, CA with Kygo and Ellie Goulding headlining. In addition, ToveLo, TheMidnight, TheKnocks, TwoFeet, and Forester will also perform.

Palm Tree Crew is bringing the tropical-inspired festival series to the sands of Doheny State Beach to kick off the summer season on Saturday (May 13). The one-day-only Palm Tree Music Fest will be an intimate experience curated by Kygo and his manager, Myles Shear that fuses together the feeling of summer in paradise with beach vibes and live performances from globally known artists.

The Palm Tree Crew and Live Nation-produced festival will blend one-of-a-kind luxurious experiences with summer nostalgia to bring fans from around the world together in celebration of living the “beach” lifestyle and incredible musical talent. The fest will also feature a VIP lounge and the Palm Tree Beach Club where attendees can take in the beachside views from shaded cabanas, hammocks and beyond in some of the premium spaces available.

Citi cardmembers will have early access to tickets beginning Wednesday (February 8) at 10 am PST until Thursday (February 9) at 10 pm PST. General on sale begins Friday (February 10) at 10 am PST. Ticket prices begin at $169.50 for general admission with VIP packages and table/bottle available for purchase.

“We are thrilled to bring the Palm Tree Music Festival experience beachside at Dana Point,” says Palm Tree Crew Co-Founder Kygo. “The tropical lifestyle isn’t just our brand, it’s a way of life, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally hit the sand with our community to start the summer season with good vibes and great music.”

Founded in 2016 by Kygo and Shear, Palm Tree Crew first came to life when they began gifting palm tree necklaces to their inner circle as a symbol of community. Today, Palm Tree Crew is a diversified holding company that owns and operates a consumer brand, a global live events business and a multi-product investment platform, all within one unified ecosystem that embodies the care-free vibe of an endless summer.