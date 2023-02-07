‘Murphy Brown’ Star Charles Kimbrough Dies at 86

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Actor Charles Kimbrough passed away back on January 11 in Culver City, CA, as confirmed by his son John to The New York Times on Sunday (February 5). The cause of death was not disclosed. He was 86.

Kimbrough is most well-known for playing veteran TV anchor, Jim Dial on the longstanding TV series, Murphy Brown alongside Candice Bergen. The Dial character was modeled after Walter Cronkite. He appeared on all 10 seasons of the sitcom, earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1990.

Kimbrough cut his teeth as a steady-working theater actor, having starred in several Broadway and off-Broadway productions. He earned a Tony nomination in 1971 playing Harry in Stephen Sondheim’s Company. Other theater roles included Cat Among the Pigeons (Georges Feydeau), The White House Murder Case (Jules Feiffer), and Sunday in the Park with George (Sondheim).

Other acting credits include Kojak, All My Children, Another World, Hothouse, American Playhouse, and Spenser: For Hire.

Born in St. Paul, MN, Kimbrough attended Indiana University Bloomington, majoring in theater and drama. He went on to earn a Masters of Fine Arts degree at Yale’s School of Drama.

He is survived by his son John Kimbrough. RIP