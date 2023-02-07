Stefan Dabruck Management & Warner Music Central Europe Expand Current Partnership

HAMBURG (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Central Europe (WMCE) and Stefan Dabruck Management (SDM) announced today (February 7) they’re expanding their successful current partnership with WMCE expanding its footprint as a European powerhouse for dance music.

The german-speaking music company, WMCE, and Frankfurt-based dance specialist artist agency, SDM, have collaborated in recent years putting artists like Allie Farben, HUGEL, and Robin Schulz into the limelight.

Both partners will focus on taking European Dance music to a new global audience by marrying up Warner Recorded Music’s global network and SDM’s creative talent; to take things to a whole new level. The collaboration also extends Warner Music Group’s activity in the dance music space, alongside genre giants FFRR Records, Spinnin’ Records, Whet Records, and Warner Recorded Music DJs and producers, such as David Guetta and Tiësto.

The partnership gives EDM artists access to a European dance management and producer team, a state-of-the-art studio in Frankfurt, and major expertise in WMCE’s local and international marketing teams, enabling them to get the best service across every step of their creative process.

Doreen Schimk and Fabian Drebes, Co-Presidents of Warner Music Central Europe, say: “This new chapter in our partnership will enable us to take a giant stride towards becoming a European powerhouse for EDM. We’ve big and ambitious plans to maximize our global network for Stefan Dabruck Managements’ s creative talent, so we can bring great dance music to a global stage. We’re kicking things off with a set of exciting songwriting camps and releases in 2023 and we can’t wait for it all to reach new fans and locations around the world.”

Stefan Dabruck comments: “Together with my team, I am very happy that we’ll get to work even more closely and seamlessly with our friends from Warner Music Central Europe! For almost a decade we’ve been working together, and we’re looking forward to everything that’s to come.”