Vancouver Folk Music Festival Society’s Board Cancels Vote to Shut Down

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) – The Vancouver Folk Music Festival has been canceled for 2023 and the summer fest will likely not return to its location at Jericho Beach.

The Vancouver Folk Music Festival Society (VFMFS) and producers of the festival say it was impossible to finance the 2023 event. The three-day folk music celebration was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The society, a not-for-profit – hosts year-round concerts and events in addition to the volunteer-run festival. “Given these difficulties and the current financial position of the society, the VFMFS board of directors has regrettably agreed on a recommendation to members that the society should cease operations by the end of March 2023 to help ensure the society meets its fiduciary obligations,” the statement read.

Members were scheduled to vote on whether to dissolve the society on February 1. On Monday (February 6), the VFMFS issued a statement saying the board has decided to withdraw its motion to dissolve the society due to outside influence, as reported by CBC News.

“The Vancouver Folk Music Festival has long been, and is currently, in a financially dire condition. Our main goal as the board has always been to see a strong, sustainable festival,” said board President Mark Zuberbuhler.

“Because of the strong support that has come from the community and our partners we now see the possibility of building that festival.”

The statement did not specify if the society had solid financial plans but did say it was launching a volunteer and fundraising drive as a result of public support.

“We were absolutely heartened and touched by the outpouring of love and passion that came from the community. We saw that there may well be a way forward and we took the motion off the table,” board Vice President Philip Hemming told Gloria Macarenko, the host of CBC’s On the Coast.