SXSW Film Festival Set To Premiere Documentary About The Rise Of MuchMusic

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The SXSW Film Festival is set to premiere a documentary about the rise of Canada’s MuchMusic this Spring. Canadian actor, writer, and pioneering video jockey Erica Ehm told The Canadian Press that she’s been “quietly” working as a consulting producer on the film.

Ehm posted via social media that the documentary is called 299 Queen St West, the address of the building where MuchMusic (now known as just Much) resides. The film is listed on the SXSW website under the 24 Beats per Second banner, is being directed by Sean Menard, and is being produced by Menard and Molly Ye.

The website states the film is 118 minutes long and “tells the story of a scrappy Canadian television upstart from the perspective of the DJs who at the time had no prior TV hosting experience, received no direction, no scrips and broadcasted live across the country.” The SXSW Film Festival runs from March 10 – 18 in Austin, TX.