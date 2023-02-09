DJ Khalid Announces Exclusive Deal With Def Jam/UMG

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary recording artist and producer DJ Khaled announced an exclusive partnership with Universal Music’s Def Jam Recordings.

The deal covers Khalid’s label venture, We The Best, as well as his future releases, UMG said.

The deal will also see Khalid join Universal Music Group in an executive role, acting as a Global Creative Consultant for both Def Jam and UMG’s artists.

DJ Khalid is no stranger to Def Jam and was tapped for an executive A&R position at the label in 2008, where he shepherded hits for stars such as Rick Ross, among others.

“This new chapter marks a special time for me. The energy at this point in my career is at an all-time high and I’m grateful to Sir Lucian Grainge for allowing me to join his empire at this stage in my journey. Together, we will achieve even greater heights and take it to the next level. I feel blessed and so inspired with renewed energy. I’m excited to not only partner, but to come back home to Def Jam. Tunji Balogun is not only an extraordinary A&R, but a true music-man and visionary who continuously is responsible for introducing the world to some of its next greatest superstars. I’m excited to join my sister and visionary executive LaTrice Burnette once again, as we have had tremendous success on every single project we have collaborated on in the past. Def Jam is the culture and together we will make history yet once again,” DJ Khalid said.

“DJ Khaled is a great artist, hitmaker, mentor and cultural innovator. It gives me great pleasure to welcome him home to UMG where we look forward to working together to amplify his brilliant creative instincts and unique vision,” added UMG’s Sir Lucian Grainge.