Metallica’s ‘Helping Hands’ Concert & Auction Raises Millions For Charity

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – On December 16, Metallica held their third annual Helping Hands benefit concert for the group’s All Within My Hands Foundation – hosted by TV talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel. The show, held at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater raised $3 million.

“The funds raised from the Helping Hands Concert and Auction will have a lasting impact on All Within My Hands’ ability to grow our Metallica Scholars Initiative, combat hunger, and aid in response to natural disasters,” said the organization’s executive director, Peter Delgrosso. “The Los Angeles event was the largest fundraiser in our history, and we profoundly appreciate the generosity of everyone involved. We could not have achieved these results otherwise.”

The concert also featured sets from Greta Van Fleet, a surprise appearance by St. Vincent and Robert Downey Jr. introduced the headliners.

The band also announced that the first donations from their 2021 The Metallica Blacklist compilation — which featured covers of the group’s songs by Mac DeMarco, Juanes, Rina Sawayama, Weezer, White Reaper, Royal Blood, Cage the Elephant, J Balvin, Phoebe Bridgers, Miley Cyrus, Elton John and more – has more than $1 million in donations to date.

All the profits from the Blacklist project will be divided between All Within My Hands and charities chosen by each participating artist. Happy Hippie Foundation (Cyrus), Outlaw State of Kind (Chris Stapleton), RAINN (Bridgers), Dhamma Mahavana (Weezer), Borne Cancer Fonden Denmark (Volbeat), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (Balvin), The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation For Autism (Jon Pardi), The Special Olympics (Cage The Elephant), Save The Children (Alessia Cara + The Warning, Ha*Ash), Camp Aranutiq (Ghost), and more.