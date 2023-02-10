Metal Fortress Radio Announces Partnership With Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Husband and wife team Christina Blardo (aka Lady Rose) and Thomas Blardo (aka The Beast) of Metal Fortress Radio broadcasted live from the Mohegan Sun on February 3, covering the Anthrax / Black Label Society / Exodus concert. Also in attendance was the 2014 Dodge Challenger known as Skully – gracing the concourse floor. Metal Fortress Radio has announced this week they will be partnering with Mohegan Sun for all of the venue’s upcoming rock and metal shows.

Metal Fortress Radio was created due to the lack of Active Rock FM stations in the New England area. After speaking to touring bands who would forego the state of Connecticut due to lack of radio promotion, Thomas “the Beast” Blardo decided to take action. “We need to take action. The fans need their rock and metal accessible on their cell phone or computers in minutes. We must CRANK IT UP!” And that’s exactly what they did.

Metal Fortress Radio is a free streaming station with live interviews, upcoming live show announcements, and news from the rock/metal community. Founded in 2004 by Lady Rose and her son Corpsegrinder Junior, the radio show Metal Fortress aired on WHUS 91.7 FM in CT. Lady Rose teamed up with popular WHUS radio host (and seasoned musician of 30+ years) Thomas “Beast” Blardo forming Fortress Radio. The duo’s weekly WHUS segment Metal Drive-By airs every Thursday from 8 pm to 10 pm EST.

Upcoming Shows at Mohegan Sun Confirmed:

2/17 – 2/19 – Jenks Productions Presents SECT Home Show

3/10 – Quiet Riot – Wolf Den

3/24 – Pop Evil – Wolf Den

3/25 – Great White – Mohegan Sun Arena

In addition, Metal Fortress has created Operation Fortress Freedom, a non-profit organization. This is a project near and dear to Christina and Tommy’s hearts, as Corpsegrinder Junior served several tours in Afghanistan. Metal Fortress has provided gifts to the families of troops, monetary support to the soldiers overseas for goods needed, and sent care packages of supplies and merchandise donated by many touring bands.

Operation Fortress Freedom will have a booth at Mohegan Sun’s Vets Rock 2023, which will be held in November at the Mohegan Sun. Vets Rock is a free exposition-style event that offers access to hiring and educational opportunities to Veteran Service Organizations, and other veteran-owned companies.